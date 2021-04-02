Kirkwood bakery among one of the best dessert spots in the country

Nathaniel Reid Bakery currently has 401 Yelp reviews, averaging a five-star rating

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood bakery is among one of the best in the country once again, according to Yelp.

Yelp’s list of ‘Top dessert spots across the U.S. and Canada’ included Nathaniel Reid Bakery.

The list includes a top-rated dessert shop from each state.

According to Yelp’s official blog publication, “From ice cream shops to bakeries, cupcakeries to donut shops, and even some mom and pop restaurants, this list has it all.”

Nathaniel Reid Bakery currently has 401 Yelp reviews, averaging a five-star rating.

“This is an all-time list of best dessert spots in every U.S. state according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the desserts, cupcakes, cake shop, bakery, donuts, ice cream and shaved snow categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” Yelp stated.

We’re so honored to have made @Yelp’s list of Top Dessert Spots in the U.S. and Canada! This recognition is thanks to you, our guests, who shared your love for our bakery through reviews. Thank you!https://t.co/zjJtUzXZN7 — Nathaniel Reid (@nathanielreid) February 4, 2021

Chef Reid was recognized as a 2019 and 2020 James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Outstanding Baker as well as one of St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 under 40. His creations have received recognition from Food & Wine’s Best Bites 2018 for his Kouign-amann to his Guyana cake as Delish’s Top Chocolate Desserts in Every State. His chocolate-almond croissant was also featured on Food Network for “Best Cheap Eats in St. Louis.” In 2019, the bakery also made Yelp’s list for top 30 best bakeries in the country.

We are thrilled to be recognized by the James Beard Foundation @beardfoundation as a 2020 semifinalist for Outstanding Baker. We take so much pride in everything that we do here at Nathaniel Reid Bakery, and this recognition is thanks to the hard work of our team. #jbfa pic.twitter.com/osfCK3dx5L — Nathaniel Reid (@nathanielreid) February 26, 2020

“Our team is dedicated to delivering the finest quality pastries, bakeries, confection and sandwiches, but we also take thoughtful consideration into every detail of the guest experience. We are thankful to the community that continues to support us and share their love of Nathaniel Reid Bakery on platforms like Yelp,” said chef and owner Nathaniel Reid.