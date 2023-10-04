National Taco Day 2023: How to get free tacos, deals in St. Louis area

Restaurants across the country are celebrating by offering freebies and discount deals to help you make the most of the holiday.

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday, Oct. 4, is National Taco Day!

Restaurants across the country are celebrating by offering freebies and discount deals to help you make the most of the holiday.

Whether you like hard-shell or soft, there are plenty of offers for you Wednesday.

Chevys restaurants across the country will offer customers a free taco plate when they buy another entrée of equal or greater value. The taco plate The taco plate comes with two chicken or carnitas tacos served with rice and beans.

If you're looking for a drink to go with your tacos, there will be happy hour specials like $4 draft beer and house wines and $6 Chevys House Margaritas from 3 to 7 p.m.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop, which has three locations in the St. Louis area, will be offering rewards members two free Baja tacos if they make a purchase of $5 or more. On Facebook, the restaurant said it will be offering select tacos for $1.50.

Jack in the Box is celebrating National Taco Day with a deal to celebrate the return of Monster Tacos. On Wednesday, you can order two Monster Tacos in the Jack App for just $0.99.

You can also mix and match a classic Monster Taco with the new Angry Monster Taco. The Angry Monster Taco is the "Evil Twin" of the Monster Taco, coming with a spicy red shell.

To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is bringing back its taco subscription. Customers can purchase the $10 pass to get one free taco every day for 30 consecutive days.

You can choose from the following tacos: Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, Crunchy Taco and Chrunchy Taco Supreme.

Qdoba isn't offering any freebies, but Qdoba members can get double points on all orders.

If you want to keep the party going after National Taco Day, you're in luck.

From Oct. 9-15, restaurants all over the area will be offering $5 taco specials.

