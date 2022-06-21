New Cooper’s Hawk Winery location brings a taste of Napa Valley to St. Peters

The St. Peter’s location will have an outdoor patio and a full-service bar.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants is opening its third location in Missouri on July 5. It will be the company’s 50th location in the country. The restaurant will be at 5300 N. Service Road in St. Peters.

The restaurant features award-winning wines and is designed with Napa Valley’s wine country in mind. Cooper’s Hawk already has a location in Town and Country, but founder and CEO Tim McEnery said he thought it was time to expand.

“We are excited to bring our innovative concept and wines to a flourishing community like St. Peters,” said McEnery. “Our restaurant in Town and Country has been wildly successful, which is why we want to extend our unique dining experience to more guests throughout the Greater St. Louis area.”

There are many menu options including gluten-free, happy hour, a kids’ menu and dessert. If you don’t have time to sit down and dine-in, there are carryout and catering options. The St. Peter’s location will have an outdoor patio and a full-service bar. There will also be a private dining area that seats up to 48 people.

All Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant locations have a Napa-style tasting room and retail market. A Chicago-based architectural firm, Aria Group Architects, Inc., designed the restaurant.

“The design of the Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant in St. Peters, MO is inspired by Napa Valley’s wine country,” said Stacey Bouwman, senior designer of Aria Group Architects, Inc. “The atmosphere is upscale, yet approachable and inviting. Rustic and refined elements are blended together to give the space a modern artisanal winery aesthetic.”