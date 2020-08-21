Nudo House, Mission Taco create limited-edition ramen

The new ramen was inspired by Mission Taco's "famous" street tacos

ST. LOUIS — Nudo House and Mission Taco Joint have teamed up to create a new limited-edition ramen.

After Nudo House collaborated with Lion’s Choice to create “King Beef Ramen,” the restaurant immediately began brainstorming how to create more food collaborations and support fellow local businesses.

A few years ago, Nudo teamed up with Mission Taco to create a banh mi taco and now they’ve teamed up again to create “Street Taco Ramen.”

The dish was inspired by Mission Taco’s "famous" street tacos, according to a news release. It will feature a corn stock with Mission Taco’s chorizo and street corn along with onion, lime and cilantro.

"The creativity and flavors of Mission are hard to beat, and they share our commitment to the St. Louis food scene and community. It’s a match made in St. Louis food heaven!" the restaurant said in the release.

The new ramen costs $13 and will be available from Aug. 25 through Aug. 30 at both Nudo House locations in Creve Coeur and Delmar.

Customers can order the special for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Check out Nudo House's website for more information.