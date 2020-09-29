Nudo House, Salt + Smoke create limited-edition ramen

This isn’t the first time Nudo House has teamed up with St. Louis area restaurants to create unique ramen dishes

ST. LOUIS — Nudo House and Salt + Smoke have teamed up to create a new limited-edition ramen.

The restaurants announced the collaboration their social media pages on Tuesday.

“Beef Brisket Ramen” is available all week at both of Nudo’s locations in Creve Coeur and the Delmar Loop.

In August, the restaurant collaborated with Mission Taco Joint to create “Street Taco Ramen.”

The dish was inspired by Mission Taco’s "famous" street tacos, according to a news release. It featured a corn stock with Mission Taco’s chorizo and street corn along with onion, lime and cilantro.