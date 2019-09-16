ST. LOUIS — St. Louis was recently ranked one of the best cities in America to celebrate Oktoberfest. With such a strong German heritage here at home, you can get an authentic experience without traveling thousands of miles and spending thousands of dollars.

And there is no shortage of festivals and events to take in our version of Germany’s classic beer festival.

Below is a list of the biggest Oktoberfest events happening in the St. Louis area. If you know of one that’s not on the list, email us here.

Oktoberfest at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sept. 21

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sept. 22

Anheuser-Busch Brewery

1200 Lynch Street

Anheuser-Busch, the king of bringing German-style beer to St. Louis (and the U.S.), is celebrating its fifth year of Oktoberfest at the Anheuser-Busch Biergartgen. The brewery said visitors will feel like they’ve been transported to Germany for the festive weekend of live music, German dances, food and—of course—beer. If that wasn’t enough, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on hand to greet guests from 3-4 p.m. Click here for more information about AB’s Oktoberfest.

Belleville Oktoberfest

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sept. 20

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sept. 21

Main Street and Illinois Street in Belleville, Illinois

This is one of the oldest Oktoberfest celebration in the bi-state. The German fall festival is back in Belleville for the 39th annual event. There will be three stages featuring live music, authentic German cuisine and a whole lot of German beer options. There’s also a children’s area, with rides, cotton candy and more. Besides the beer and food, festival goers can participate in a cornhole tournament, check out the classic car show, wiener dog race and costume contest or participate in the stein holding contest. Click here for all the details on the Belleville Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest St. Louis

Noon – midnight, Sept. 27

11 a.m. – midnight, Sept. 28

Noon – 7 p.m., Sept. 29

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (Midtown) and Circus Flora’s Big Top Tent

3229 Washington Ave.

The annual Munich-style event is back for its ninth year. It’s free to attend and will include live music on two stages, plus plenty of German food and beer. Sunday is considered Family Day, with circus performers and kid-friendly activities under the Big Top. There will be several favorite food trucks on hand, plus local vendors selling handmade goods. On Sunda, don’t miss the Masskrugstemmen, the popular stein-holding competition. The event is free to attend. Beer drinkers can buy an authentic 1-liter stein for $12. Refills are $12 and 16-ounch pours are $7. The festival is cash-only, but ATMs will be on-site. Click here for more details about Oktoberfest St. Louis.

Saint Charles Oktoberfest

4-11 p.m. Sept. 27

10 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sept. 28

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sept. 29

Lewis and Clark Boathouse parking lot

Near 1050 S. Riverside Drive

One of the more established Oktoberfest celebrations takes place along the Missouri River in St. Charles. The city kicks off the annual festival—which has been around since 1986—the same way they do in Munich… by having the mayor tap the inaugural keg. Events include a wiener dog derby, a brat-eating contest, a stein-holding competition, antique car show and—if you’re not too full from all the beer and food—a 5K and 10K race. Click here for all the details about the Saint Charles Oktoberfest.

Hermann Oktoberfest

Oct. 5 – Oct. 28

Hermann might be known for its wineries, but it dedicates almost the entire month of October to beer—and the city’s strong German heritage. According to visithermann.com, ‘It is commonly believed that the Hermann area’s resemblance to the Rhine Valley prompted scouts from the German Settlement Society of Philadelphia to choose the site for a colony on the American frontier.’ The city’s Oktoberfest celebration is held every weekend in October. Hermann said thousands of visitors come to enjoy the city’s traditional celebration ‘amid spectacular fall colors in Missouri’s most beautiful town.’ Click here for more details about the Hermann Oktoberfest on the city’s website and click here for specific events on the city’s Facebook page.

Soulard Oktoberfest

4-10:30 p.m., Oct. 11

11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., Oct. 12

Soulard Farmers Market Plaza

Soulard isn’t just for Mardi Gras. The Oktoberfest celebration is back for its fourth year, featuring live music, authentic German food, several beer stands and even a wine garden. Beer Steins are $10 each. The event is free to attend, but festivalgoers can buy $20 bier hall tickets, which include a free stein, an expanded variety of beers, VIP restrooms and full in-and-out access to the tent. Beer will still be available for purchase outside the bier hall. Click here for more details about the Soulard Oktoberfest.

Barktoberfest

6-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (Midtown)

3229 Washington Ave.

Oktoberfest has gone to the dogs. The 8th annual event is hosted by Urban Chestnut and the Humane Society of Missouri. Tickets are required and tend to sell out. Tickets are $25 each and include an official Barktoberfest shirt, a beer from Urban Chestnut, plus treats for you and your dog. Activities include a dog costume contest with prizes in several categories, a dog polka contest and other games for people and pets. Ticket sales help the Humane Society of Missouri’s Rescued Pet Trauma Fund. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Zootoberfest

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oct. 5-6 & Oct. 12-13

Saint Louis Zoo

Drink beers with the bears at the Saint Louis Zoo. The zoo is hosting Zootoberfest for two weekends in October. The free family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, fall-related kids’ games and crafts and Oktoberfest-related foods. The event is free. Click here for more details about Zootoberfest.

OF NOTE: The Great North American Oktoberfest celebration was supposed to kick off this year in downtown St. Louis but has been delayed until 2020.