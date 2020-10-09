Olive + Oak teases menu for new concept in old space

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — When the popular Webster Groves restaurant Olive + Oak outgrew its old space and moved into a larger space down the street, the original restaurant sat empty.
Now the restaurant is giving a sneak peek of what the space will look like and what diners might find on the menu.
"The next chapter for the old O+O space has us feeling v excited!" the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. "To new beginnings."
It also posted photos of pizza and other Italian-inspired dishes.
The restaurant also posted photos of the renovation and said it will release details on when it will open soon.
Olive + Oak has been serving dinner on its patio since July. The restaurant is also offering its menu for curbside pickup.