OpenTable names St. Louis restaurant among best neighborhood gems

To create the list, OpenTable analyzed its internal data from diner reviews collected between April 1 and March 31

ST. LOUIS — Editor’s note: The video above was filmed in 2018

The St. Louis area offers so many great places to grab a bite to eat and according to OpenTable, The Hill neighborhood has one of the best in the country.

OpenTable put together a list of the 100 best “neighborhood gems” in America for 2021. The only Missouri restaurant to make the cut was Trattoria Marcella.

To create the list, OpenTable analyzed its internal data from diner reviews collected between April 1 and March 31, according to its website. All restaurants with a minimum overall score and number of qualifying reviews were considered.

Those qualifying restaurants were scored and sorted according to the total number of times “neighborhood gems” and “outdoor dining” were selected as a special feature.

On OpenTable, Trattoria Marcella has a 4.8-star rating and more than 1,200 reviews. The restaurant has been part of the St. Louis food scene since 1995.

“Excellent Italian food - best we have had in St. Louis. The specials were very mouth watering. The service was great even though the restaurant was very busy,” one person said in a review.

“Wonderful unique dishes and great service. Definitely a winner,” said another.

The menu features pasta and risotto, entrees, sandwiches, pizza, salads and desserts. It also includes appetizers like toasted ravioli and stuffed artichoke.

For a closer look at the menu, visit Trattoria Marcella's website.