This downtown St. Louis street will shut down every Friday so you can eat outside at socially distanced tables

ST. LOUIS — An outdoor dining experiencing is coming to the MX District in the downtown St. Louis area.

It’ll be on Sixth Street between Locust and Washington Avenue. The street will be shut down to allow for socially distanced tables and carryout from Sugarfire, Pi Pizza, Hi Pointe, Gringo, Snarfs and Crazy Bowls and Wraps.

“Never fear – tables and chairs are cleaned between each usage by customers, attendees are being encouraged to wear masks, and hand washing stations and bathrooms are being made available. This safe, fun and beautiful experience also includes live music from the National Blues Museum!” a spokesperson said.

Parking will be available at the garages at Sixth Street accessible from Broadway and the MX Garage accessible from Seventh Street.

It’ll begin on May 22 and take place every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

On May 18, St. Louis began its first phase of reopening. Some restaurants have chose to reopen for dine-in services, while others are still opting to do curbside, takeout and delivery. Employees at restaurants must wear masks and customers are also encouraged to wear masks.