St. Louis Bread Co. adds new items to menu

ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread, better known as Bread Co. in St. Louis, has been busy this summer creating new menu items – all under $10.
The new items include:
- Bacon, Scrambled Egg & Tomato Wrap, $4.99
- Bacon, scrambled egg, grape tomatoes, emerald greens, Vermont white cheddar, mustard horseradish sauce, salt, and pepper in a Whole Grain Wrap
- Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich, $7.99
- Smoked, pulled chicken raised without antibiotics, apple cider vinegar BBQ sauce, red onions, Vermont white cheddar and frizzled onions toasted on Classic White.
- Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich, $9.39
- Seared chicken thighs tossed in teriyaki sauce, pickled red onions, diced cucumbers, emerald greens, fresh cilantro, and mayo toasted on Artisan Ciabatta.
- Chipotle Bacon Melt, $7.99
- Bacon, smoked Gouda, American cheese, and chipotle mayo toasted on Classic White.
- BBQ Chicken Salad, $9.59
- Chicken raised without antibiotics, romaine, black bean, and corn salsa tossed in BBQ ranch dressing, topped with frizzled onions, and drizzled with apple cider vinegar BBQ sauce.
Bread Co. is also launching its Panera Duets which includes four classic You Pick 2 pairings for $5.99. All portions are half/cup and customers cannot mix and match menu items as each combo comes as is.
The pairings include:
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
- Tuna and Ten Vegetable Soup
- Greek Salad and Tomato Soup
- Chicken Caesar and Chicken Noodle Soup
