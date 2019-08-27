ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis’ most famous and popular barbecue joints is expanding—on wheels. Pappy’s Smokehouse has rolled out a food truck called ‘Pappy’s Rollin’ Smoke’.

The restaurant’s famous smoked meats hit the road for its inaugural stop Monday at Wells Fargo downtown.

‘We're excited to be rollin' and had a great time at Wells Fargo yesterday! Thanks to everyone who came out to see us,’ Pappy’s wrote on its Facebook page dedicated to the new food truck.

On the menu Tuesday was a pulled pork or turkey sandwich with a side for $9. Sides included slaw, beans and Red Hot Riplets.

Facebook: Pappy's Rollin' Smoke

There also were BBQ nachos with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, nacho cheese and jalapenos for $10.

Pappy’s launched their social media pages Tuesday morning on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and encouraged fans to follow them to see where they’ll pull up next.

The food truck also will be available for private events.

