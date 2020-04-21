P.F. Chang's in Richmond Heights closed for good

The restaurant closed its doors at the end of March when its lease expired, a spokesperson said

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — P.F. Chang’s has closed one of its St. Louis area locations for good.

The restaurant in Richmond Heights closed its doors at the end of March when its lease expired.

It's unclear what, if anything, could go into the location at The Boulevard.

“The location was closed at the end of March when the property lease expired. There are two other locations in the St. Louis metro area that remain operational for delivery and to-go orders at this time,” a spokesperson said in an email.

The restaurant is known for its Chinese food and Asian cuisine in a casual dining atmosphere.

P.F. Chang’s is still open at 1295 Chesterfield Parkway E. in Chesterfield and in St. Charles at 400 Lombard Street.