Pharaoh's Donuts opening in Central West End this weekend

It'll open on Halloween at 7 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis doughnut shop is opening its second location this weekend.

Pharaoh’s Donuts will open on Halloween in the Central West End. It opens at 7 a.m. at 8 Maryland Plaza and will be open until 3 p.m.

It shared the news on social media on Tuesday.

"We have been working! It took us longer because just 2020 lol..... But the first day of our Central West End store will be this Saturday. So tell a friend to tell a friend and make your first Halloween treat the best donuts in St. Louis!"

It's first location is in downtown St. Louis at 202 N. 9th St.

People rave about its doughnuts on Yelp.

"This is 100% the best donut in St. Louis. You can get one of the fancy flavors but get at least one plain glazed. They literally melt in your mouth," one person on Yelp wrote.

"The donuts here are delicious. I love donuts and this place is one of my favorite donut places in the country. The donuts are fresh and has plenty of sugar and icing - the way I like it! The prices are very reasonable," another person wrote on Yelp in September.