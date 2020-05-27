Pizza Hut to feed 750 families in the St. Louis region

The pizzas will be given out to families who make use of participating schools' free meal programs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Pizza Hut is teaming up with several school districts across the St. Louis region to feed more than 750 families over the next week.

NPC International, which owns several local Pizza Huts and is the largest Pizza Hut franchisee, has donated the meals to the schools' free meal programs. Families who pick up lunch at the schools will also be surprised with a Pizza Hut dinner.

The pizzas will be given out at several locations over the next week.

Parkway School District: May 27

Fern Ridge High School on 13157 Olive Spur Rd. from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Park Meadow Apartments on 398 Enchanted Pky. from 11 a.m.-noon

South High School on 801 Hanna Road from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cahokia School District: May 27

St. John Missionary Baptist Church on 4264 Piggot Ave. from 9-11 a.m.

Collinsville School District: May 29

Collinsville Middle School on 9649 Collinsville Rd. from 9-11 a.m.

Harmony Emge School District: June 2

Ellis Elementary School on 250 Illini Drive from 9-11 a.m.

"Family has been at the center of the Pizza Hut brand from the beginning, and during this pivotal time," Pizza Hut said in a press release. "Pizza Hut is committed to providing helpful resources—and, of course, pizza—to the communities it serves."