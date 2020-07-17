'Pizza and tacos together forever' at upcoming St. Louis County restaurant

The restaurant also will feature outdoor seating and a full bar

GLENDALE, Mo. — It’s time to eat. You're craving steak tacos. Your friend/kid/partner wants pizza. Who gets to decide?

Soon, diners won't have to.

A new restaurant coming soon to St. Louis County will serve both Mexican and Italian fare under one roof.

"They are just two favorite food groups," said Chris Sommers, who owns Pi Pizzeria and Gringo Tacos + Burgers.

The menu will include some of the "greatest hits" from Pi and Gringo, plus new items, like a Mexican fried chicken sandwich and a melted queso burger. The working name is Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican and will be located in the old Filomena's Italian Kitchen space, which closed last year.

Sommers offered a sneak peek of a new addition to the restaurant: an outdoor bar made from a recycled shipping container that will have seating on top. His architect sent the new renderings just this week.

"It's a nice, affordable way to add additional seating," Sommers said.

There will be a few tables inside, too, for diners who want full service. What attracted Sommers to the space, though, was the drive-up window and roomy parking lot.

"In reaction to COVID and the way dining trends are going and staying, we realized primarily carry-out and delivery was really right for the times," Sommers said.

The restaurant, which will serve lunch and dinner, will be located at the intersection of Manchester and Berry in Glendale -- the same neighborhood where corporate executive chef Cary McDowell lives.

"He's looking forward to serving the community," Sommers said, adding the menu will attract both "sophisticated" palates and children's tastebuds in the family-centric neighborhood.

Sommers is also considering putting a smoker on the property for smoked meats that will top pizzas and stuff tacos. And, maybe some barbecue.

"We're trying to determine whether to add a third category," Sommers said.

So, tacos, pizza and possibly barbecue under one roof? Diners will have to wait until early August to find out.