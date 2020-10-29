Pop-up dinners to help St. Louis catering businesses owned by refugees, immigrants

The International Institute of St. Louis will feature a different catering business

ST. LOUIS — If you're in the mood to try new cuisine and help the community, there is a new pop-up aimed at doing both at the same time.

The International Institute of St. Louis is helping immigrant and refugee-owned caterers stay in business through an international pop-up dinner program launching next month.

On Wednesdays, the organization will feature a caterer to host the dinner. Customers can place their dinner orders online and pick them up from the International Institute building in the Tower Grove East neighborhood in St. Louis.

"While many restaurants now offer takeout and curbside meals, caterers, who rely on events to generate business, have been especially hard-hit by the shutdowns of COVID-19," the event website said.

The first pop-up, featuring Egyptian food from a catering business called Mira, has already sold out, according to the event website. It is scheduled for Nov. 4.

The meal includes an appetizer, salad, main course at appetizer at a cost of $20, with $17 going directly toward the caterer. The remaining $3 is for paper goods and credit card fees; the International Institute is not charging the caterers.

The meal from Mira will feature baba ghanoush with pita, a cucumber, lettuce and tomato salad and a main course of basmati rice with roasted chicken or the vegetarian option of masakaa with rice. Baklava is the dessert.

The next pop-up is scheduled for Nov. 25, though the caterer has not yet been announced. The International Institute said it will add more dates as the program grows in popularity.

COVID-19 safety protocol will be in place. Customers will be asked to remain in their cars while a volunteer, who will wear a mask and gloves, brings the food out.