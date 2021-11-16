Theater-themed cocktail experience opening in St. Louis

The pop-up cocktail experience will be held through Nov. 28

ST. LOUIS — If you’re a fan of theater, cocktails and comedy then this story is for you.

The Pretty Woman Cocktail Experience opens in St. Louis on Tuesday, which is opening night for Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The pop-up cocktail experience will be held through Nov. 28 at Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s Central Stage at 3524 Washington Avenue, which is half of a block away from the Fox Theatre.

At the Pretty Woman Cocktail Experience, guests can indulge in a menu of movie and musical-inspired cocktails including:

Big Mistake. Big. Huge.

She Rescues Him

Cindaf***in’rella

One for Edward Lewis

Vivian’s Rubies

On Nov. 27, “Pretty Funny Woman” will be held during the cocktail experience. Chicago comedian Sarah Perry will headline the show, which will also feature St. Louisans Angela Smith and Tina Dybal.

Tickets for the comedy show are $12 and are available to purchase through MetroTix.

Pretty Woman Cocktail Experience: Dates and times

Tuesday, Nov 16 – 4-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov 17 – 4-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 18 – 4-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov 19 – 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 20 – 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, Nov 21 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov 23 – 4-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov 24 – 4-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov 26 – 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Nov 27 – 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. (Pretty Funny Women 8-10 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov 28 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.