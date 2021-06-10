How to celebrate Pride Month and give back in St. Louis

Here are a few places around the St. Louis area that are offering specials this month

ST. LOUIS — June is Pride Month. While PrideFest in St. Louis has been put on hold again because of the ongoing pandemic, a few places in the area are celebrating in other ways. Several restaurants and businesses have special menu items that give back to organizations that support LGBTQ initiatives.

Here are the places we have found so far.

Mission Taco Joint

Mission Taco Joint announced its “Mango Kween” taco collaboration with Missouri drag queens Widow Von’Du and Mera Mangle for Pride Month.

The Mango Kween taco is $4 and features a homemade blue corn tortilla, griddled Chihuahua cheese, wood-grilled flank steak, roasted serrano tequila sauce, mango salsa and crispy fried onions.

All seven Mission Taco Joint locations will offer the taco and a portion of the proceeds will go to Vivent Health, which is a local organization that provides lifesaving care to people living with HIV and works to stop the spread of HIV in the community.

"This partnership celebrates and supports the LGBTQIA+ community and raises awareness about vital services offered in our neighborhoods that help more people thrive," said James Lesch, director of development at Vivent Health.

Mission Taco is also offering a special cocktail, Roxxxy’s Reveal for $10 that includes purple butterfly pea-infused Blanco Tequila, Green Chartreuse, simple syrup, lemon and edible glitter. It pays tribute to Roxxxy Andrews’ wig reveal on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Clementine's Creamery

Clementine’s Creamery is offering rainbow cones all month long at its four locations. For every cone sold $1 will go to Vivent Health.

Hot Box Cookies

Hot Box Cookies is offering a Hot Box Pride Pack. For every pack sold, a portion of the proceeds will go toward PROMO Missouri and Equality Kansas. PROMO Missouri is the statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ equality.

Pint Size Bakery & Coffee

To celebrate Pride Month, Pint Size will be donating $1 from the sale of each rainbow-decorated cookie to PROMO Missouri.

“Because we believe that love is love, y’all means all & and all people deserve equal treatment under the law regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” the bakery wrote on Instagram.

Rise Coffee

Rise Coffee is offering a special coffee roast for Pride Month. All the proceeds from the coffee are going to PROMO Missouri.

The coffee shop is also creating a special zine, which is like a magazine, that the shop says, “speaks to and nourishes our inner queer child.” The shop took submissions from people who follow its Instagram about what they would say to their queer self. The shop is using those submissions and making them into a zine that will be for sale throughout the month.

On June 26, the shop will have “Drag Storytime” from local drag artist Maxie Glamour. There will also be a musical performance by the one-woman-show Celia. There will be a bubble machine, chalk and “just some good ol’ fashioned Pride summer fun.”