A second Prime 55 location will open inside the soon-to-open hotel Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown

ST. LOUIS — A popular restaurant in the Delmar Loop is coming to downtown St. Louis this fall.

A second Prime 55 location will open inside the soon-to-open hotel Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown. The hotel was built in 1913 and was added to the national register of historic places in 1984. The Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown website indicates it'll open in October this year at 1019 Pine Street.

Running a business has been a fun challenge for Prime 55 owner Orlando Watson.



“Odds of failing in the first year are 60%. Odds of a new restaurant making it past the first year, surviving a pandemic and opening a second location is a million to one,” he told 5 On Your Side.

The original Prime 55 restaurant located in the Delmar Loop celebrated two years in operation back in May — facing one challenge after another.

“Making it through the pandemic and being able to expand downtown is really exciting,” he said.

The new location will serve lunch and dinner. The restaurant will provide room service to hotel guests and be open to the public seven days a week.

“Our core menu items will remain with a few new unique additions. We are looking forward to growing and serving new faces in downtown St. Louis,” Watson said.



Prime 55 will be open to the public in early fall.

