Q in the Lou canceled

Organizers said they are working on "fun, interactive, virtual" options

ST. LOUIS — The event that has brought some of the best pitmasters from across the country to downtown St. Louis has been canceled.

Q in the Lou announced Thursday the annual festival will not take place this year due to the pandemic. It was scheduled for Sept. 11-13 at Kiener Plaza.

"The health and well-being of our patrons, employees and vendors is our highest priority, and unfortunately there is simply not a way for us to put on the event safely in the current situation," event organizers posted on Facebook.

"We truly appreciate our fans, and your understanding and support during these challenging times. Be on the lookout for some fun, interactive, virtual ways to be a part of the Q!"

For the past few years, Q in the Lou has invited some barbecue joints from St. Louis and beyond to showcase their best brisket, pulled pork and other tasty barbecue.