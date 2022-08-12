Q in the Lou postponed to 2023

The BBQ festival announced on Facebook they will be back in 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Q in the Lou has hosted a BBQ festival for years in downtown St. Louis but will not be back this year.

The BBQ festival has been hosted since 2015 in Kiener Park in downtown St. Louis, started by Founder Brian Wahby. The event included vendors from different BBQ stands, live music, and other entertainment.

Q in the Lou announced via their Facebook page that they will not be able to host the event this year, but will be back in 2023.

"We remain committed to where it all started, and in order to ensure that we can devote the right energy to St. Louis, we must postpone the 2022 Q In The Lou," the Facebook post said.

The post explains they have expanded to many other cities including Denver, Jacksonville and Kansas City with their BBQ festival but will not host one in St. Louis in 2022.

"We’ll see you with plenty of meat in 2023," the post says.

Their website also shows to stay tuned for information regarding the 2023 event coming back to St. Louis with their vendors, entertainment, and meat.

The event came back in 2021 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.