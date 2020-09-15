Pig out on your couch: Q in the Lou is going virtual

The online event will take place Saturday, Oct. 3 on Q in the Lou’s Facebook page and website

ST. LOUIS — Get ready to fire up the grill because St. Louis’ biggest barbecue bash isn’t fully canceled after all.

Q in the Lou announced Tuesday that it will be doing a virtual celebration.

“We’re bummed we can’t all be together, pigging out on BBQ, so Q in the Lou 2020 is going virtual,” event organizers announced online.

The online event will take place Saturday, Oct. 3 on Q in the Lou’s Facebook page and website. There will be barbecue demos, fireside chats with pitmasters, live music, contests, trivia, cocktail demos and more.

The annual barbecue event was originally scheduled for last week at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. In the weeks leading up to the festival, organizers announced they were canceling it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.