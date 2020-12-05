Hamilton Hospitality reopening all restaurants for dine-in service next week

Beginning on May 18, it’ll gradually open its restaurants starting with Eleven Eleven Mississippi, according to a press release

ST. LOUIS — Hamilton Hospitality announced it’ll reopen its restaurants for dine-in service next week.

According to a press release, beginning on May 18, it’ll gradually open its restaurants starting with Eleven Eleven Mississippi for dinner and then resuming its regular business hours on May 19.

PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewers bar will also resume normal business hours starting May 20.

Reservations are recommended at Eleven Eleven Mississippi, Vin de Set and Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse as its capacity for dine-in guests will be nearly 50% of what it was prior to the closure.

Hamilton Hospitality said it will also be offering call ahead seating at PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewers Bar to help manage the anticipated demand.

Several physical changes will be in place to ensure guest and team member safety to include:

Tables spaced according to recommended guidelines

Plexiglass barriers where appropriate

Hand sanitizer stations at each entrance and in each restroom

Foot door openers on all restroom doors

Automatic paper towel holders and soap dispensers

In addition, there will be several procedural changes to include:

All team members will have their temperatures checked and will be asked a series of screening question when they report to work

Team members will be required to wear a cloth mask

Hands will be sanitized between each trip to a table by service staff

Single-use menus or the ability to view our current menu on a mobile device

No contact payment options on mobile devices

Tableware and glassware will no longer be preset on tables and will be delivered once a party is seated.

Regular disinfection of all contact surfaces to include door handles, elevator buttons and all other surfaces multiple times per hour.

All tablecloths, napkins and masks will be washed in a medical-grade laundry machine at high temperatures to ensure required disinfection.

“We are fortunate to have a great deal of space to help spread out our tables”, said Paul Hamilton, President of Hamilton Hospitality. “We have 27,000 square feet of banquet space that we are able to utilize during this time to make sure our tables are spaced even further than the recommended guidelines dictate,” he added.