Russell's to start shipping gooey butter cake nationwide

ST. LOUIS — Russell’s will begin shipping its popular gooey butter cake nationwide this month.

The bakery will offer seven flavors for shipping including original, chocolate chip, triple berry, pumpkin walnut, cranberry orange walnut, lemon curd and snickerdoodle.

The original flavor is $15.95 and all other flavors are $17.95 (this price doesn’t include shipping and handling). Customers will receive a confirmation text when the product is shipped. Russell’s said it will arrive within 48 hours of shipment.

Customers can place pre-orders now on Russell's website. Holiday orders must be placed by Dec. 21 to arrive by Christmas.

“You’ll notice that we always refer to ours as just Gooey Butter – that is intentional. The addition of the shortbread crust makes for the perfect sweet desserts that isn’t cake nor cookie. It’s just gooey butter! It’s been a favorite since my mom and I opened Russell’s in Fenton over 15 years ago,” said chef and owner Russell Ping.

While former St. Louisans have asked for shipment of the dessert for years, the pandemic has allowed Ping to shift focus on the product, according to a news release.

“We recently expanded our Fenton location to offer more socially-distanced indoor dining for our guests, but now indoor dining is currently restricted. We made lemonade out of lemons and decided to turn that space into Gooey Butter Shipment Headquarters. We will continue to look for ways to survive this pandemic, and we hope a pan of Gooey Butter can be a taste of home for those missing St. Louis," Ping said.

Russell’s is also offering a selection of sweets, entrees for two, four or six, bottles of wine and sangria, as well as sides for in-store pick-up on Dec. 23 for the holidays.