Salt + Smoke launches 'community catering'

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis barbeque restaurant Salt + Smoke has launched a new concept called “community catering.”
Each week, the restaurant will head to a different area around town to serve food. Salt + Smoke said it will announce where it will be the week before so you can pre-order your meal.
Customers can check Salt + Smoke’s social media pages to find out where it will be that week.
To place an order, customers can go to Salt + Smoke’s website, click on the event and select a time between 5-7 p.m.
"Get your neighbors together, pre-order some food, and we'll take our super cool van to your neighborhood where you can pick up your dinner for the night," Salt + Smoke wrote on Twitter.