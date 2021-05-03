Salt + Smoke BBQ to open this May in Ballpark Village

Salt + Smoke will be located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis barbecue mainstay plans to open a new location in the heart of Ballpark Village this May.

Salt + Smoke will be located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way.

The new location will feature a 5,500-square-foot first floor with seating for 160, including a patio. A 2,500-square-foot second-floor with an observation deck and private event space will offer seating for 150 to 200 people with views into Busch Stadium.

Spiegelglass General Contractors are in charge of the construction of the restaurant space, which will be Salt + Smoke's fifth location.

You can expect the menu to feature Salt + Smoke favorites including smoked brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, dry-rub smoked wings and the restaurant’s signature side dish, White Cheddar Cracker Mac.

“COVID put a little hiccup in our timeline, but we were determined to open this spot,” said Tom Schmidt, owner of Salt + Smoke. “Like every kid growing up in St. Louis, I wanted to play for the Cardinals. But since that didn’t work out – I’m happy to serve up plenty of tasty BBQ just steps from Busch Stadium to baseball’s best fans. We can’t wait to be a part of Ballpark Village – on game days and every other day of the year.”

Salt + Smoke is the latest addition to the $260 million, 700,000 square-foot second phase of Ballpark Village. This phase also includes PwC-anchored office tower, PwC-anchored office tower, and One Cardinal Way apartment tower, Live! by Loews hotel, OneLife Fitness, and the Pennant Building.

“As Ballpark Village continues to grow, we want it to reflect the personality and tastes of St. Louis, and a St. Louis original like Salt + Smoke is the perfect fit,” said Mike LaMartina, Chief Operating Officer for Ballpark Village. “With the opening of Salt + Smoke, Ballpark Village is adding to its list of amenities and offerings for residents and visitors alike. When it comes to a summer day in St. Louis, baseball with a side of BBQ is a perfect match.”

Safety measures for Salt + Smoke will be consistent with procedures implemented by Ballpark Village leadership and tenant partners in compliance with the City of St. Louis Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for sanitization and social distancing.

For more information on Salt + Smoke, visit saltandsmokebbq.com