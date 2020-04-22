Sauce Magazine offering free advertising to restaurants that need a boost during COVID-19 pandemic

The offer begins on April 24 and will run through the duration of the pandemic, the magazine said in a press release

ST. LOUIS — Sauce Magazine announced it will offer free advertising on its digital platform to any bar, restaurant or food industry operation that needs help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer begins on April 24 and will run through the duration of the pandemic, the magazine said in a press release.

Those interested can request their free ad by clicking here at and the public can view those ads here.

“This is a one-stop page that allows the public to easily view all the special promotions across the region instead of going to each individual website or calling each outlet to see what they’re offering,” explained Allyson Mace, founder and publisher of Sauce Magazine.

Sauce Magazine said it also has a guide on its website to keep people up to date on restaurants offering curbside and takeout meals.

It also has a Facebook group where St. Louisans can learn about how area restaurants are adapting to their services during this challenging time.