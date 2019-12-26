ST. LOUIS — Grab a frosty mug and say cheers to Schlafly.

The St. Louis brewery is celebrating its 28th birthday Thursday, but customers are the ones who are getting the best gift.

Schlafly is throwing it back to 1991—the year the brewery started—with $3 beers all day Thursday. That’s how much a pint of their brews cost 28 years ago.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and goes all day long at both Schlafly locations. There also will be live music at the breweries.

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO

Sunday: noon – 10 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave.

Maplewood, MO

Sunday-Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – midnight

