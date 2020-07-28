Schlafly releases new apple cider in cans

"There’s something comforting about apple pie. We can all imagine that fresh-from-the-oven apple pie aroma and taste. It kind of calls you back to grandma’s kitchen"

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer announced the release of Apple Pie Proper Cider – a new take on the brewery’s traditional cider.

Apple Pie Proper Cider is made the traditional way with fermented apples for a tart and semi-sweet flavor to balance the spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger.

The cider is available for $8.99 in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans across Schlafly’s distribution and Schlafly brewpubs.

Schlafly has been making cider for more than 15 years and regularly has a rotating hard cider on draft at its pubs, according to a press release. Schlafly said the Apple Pie Proper Cider was a tap favorite last fall.

“There’s something comforting about apple pie. We can all imagine that fresh-from-the-oven apple pie aroma and taste. It kind of calls you back to grandma’s kitchen,” said founding brewer Stephen Hale.

The Apple Pie Proper joins Schlafly’s other canned ciders which includes Proper Cider and Proper Cider Raspberry.