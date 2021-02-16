Schlafly Beer announces adapted Stout and Oyster Festival in March

The event will be held at the Schlafly Tap Room on 2100 Locust

ST. LOUIS — The 2021 Stout and Oyster Festival is a go! Schlafly Beer announced its annual festival will take place on March 19 and 20, but with a few changes.

There will be socially distanced tables at the outdoor Shuckerdome as well as a Biergarten Drive-Thru for pick-up of cooked oyster specials, po’boys, Schlafly’s Oyster Stout, additional beers to-go and more.

Tables must be reserved ahead of time and will cost $12 per person. A maximum of six people are allowed per table and the reservation will last for a total of 4 hours. Each reservation will come with two Schlafly beers.

“Last year, our Stout and Oyster Festival was right around the corner when the pandemic hit, and we made the difficult decision to cancel the event for the first time. We’re looking forward to bringing back the spirit of the event with these adapted socially distanced experiences,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale. “Although we will miss seeing our shucker friends from both coasts this year, we hope that our guests who have come to look forward to the event year after year will raise a stout to them and enjoy some fresh oysters with us safely at the Schlafly Tap Room.”

Guests can reserve tables for the Shuckerdome and place pre-orders for the Biergarten Drive-Thru here.

Pre-orders can be picked up on Friday, March 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. while supplies last.

As with past Stout & Oyster Festivals, the Oyster Stout can will feature a commemorative design. This year’s can features the Schlafly Tap Room inside of a large oyster shell to celebrate over 20 years of fresh oysters at the brewery. The Oyster Stout will be available for a limited time in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans at the brewpubs only, starting on Stout & Oyster Festival weekend.

For more information, visit Schlafly’s website or call 314-241-BEER.