Schlafly Beer releases new tropical ale, seasonal favorite returns in cans

"Summer is right around the corner, and these beers can help to create a paradise in your own backyard"

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer announced the release of a new summer beer and the return to cans for a seasonal favorite.

The new beer, Tropical Saison, “offers notes of juicy tropical fruits with a slight tart flavor” and is available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans.

The returning beer, Summer Lager, “offers a smooth, maltier and hoppier alternative to light lagers” and is available in 12-packs of 16-ounce cans.

"Summer is right around the corner, and these beers can help to create a paradise in your own backyard,” said founding brewer Stephen Hale. "Summer Lager is a warm weather favorite so we’re excited to bring it back in cans this year. Tropical Saison has been a popular draft selection at our brewpubs, and the beer’s release in cans is your perfect grilling companion."

Tropical Saison is available for $9.99 and Summer Lager is $13.99. Both beers will be available throughout the summer across Schlafly’s distribution as well as online ordering at local brewpubs.

Schlafly is offering curbside pick-up at all three of its locations in downtown St. Louis, Maplewood and St. Charles.

For more information, visit Schlafly’s website.