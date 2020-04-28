Schlafly Beer releases new tropical ale, seasonal favorite returns in cans

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer announced the release of a new summer beer and the return to cans for a seasonal favorite.
The new beer, Tropical Saison, “offers notes of juicy tropical fruits with a slight tart flavor” and is available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans.
The returning beer, Summer Lager, “offers a smooth, maltier and hoppier alternative to light lagers” and is available in 12-packs of 16-ounce cans.
"Summer is right around the corner, and these beers can help to create a paradise in your own backyard,” said founding brewer Stephen Hale. "Summer Lager is a warm weather favorite so we’re excited to bring it back in cans this year. Tropical Saison has been a popular draft selection at our brewpubs, and the beer’s release in cans is your perfect grilling companion."
Tropical Saison is available for $9.99 and Summer Lager is $13.99. Both beers will be available throughout the summer across Schlafly’s distribution as well as online ordering at local brewpubs.
Schlafly is offering curbside pick-up at all three of its locations in downtown St. Louis, Maplewood and St. Charles.
For more information, visit Schlafly’s website.
What's Cookin' in the Lou
- McDonald's to donate $45K worth of food to Urban League
- Get creative in the kitchen with what's already in your pantry
- Why you should call your local restaurant before ordering over an app
- Edwardsville 'Taste at Home' festival raises $86,000 for coronavirus relief
- 'We've always been hustlers' | Restaurants get creative making coronavirus meal kits
- Soda Fountain wants to see your 'freak shake' creations