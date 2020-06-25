x
Schlafly Beer releases summer sampler pack

"The Patio Pack is a summer staple that our customers look forward to, and we try to keep it interesting by offering different selections every year"
Credit: Schlafly Beer

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer has released its seasonal summer sampler, Patio Pack.

The 12-pack features four different styles to “offer a selection for every kind of beer enthusiast.” The four styles include Raspberry Hefeweizen, American IPA, American Lager and Pale Ale.

“The Patio Pack gives us the opportunity to showcase that we brew a number of lower ABV beers across a variety of styles. The Patio Pack is a summer staple that our customers look forward to, and we try to keep it interesting by offering different selections every year,” said Stephen Hale, Schlafly founding brewer.

The sampler pack can be purchased at Schlafly brewpubs or across the brewery’s distribution.

Click here for more information on Schlafly Beer.

