Schlafly Beer releases summer sampler pack

The 12-pack features four different styles to “offer a selection for every kind of beer enthusiast.” The four styles include Raspberry Hefeweizen, American IPA, American Lager and Pale Ale.

“The Patio Pack gives us the opportunity to showcase that we brew a number of lower ABV beers across a variety of styles. The Patio Pack is a summer staple that our customers look forward to, and we try to keep it interesting by offering different selections every year,” said Stephen Hale, Schlafly founding brewer.