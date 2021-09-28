Schlafly Beer, St. Louis meat company team up for IPA salame

Volpi Foods has locally crafted dry-cured meats since 1902

ST. LOUIS — A familiar flavor is coming to a charcuterie board near you.

Volpi Foods, which makes dry-cured meats like salamis and prosciuttos, announced a partnership with Schlafly Beer to make a beer-inspired salami.

The IPA Beer Salame will be available for a limited time. It can be purchased in Schnucks and Dierbergs starting in early October.

The salami will be available in 5-ounce, pre-sliced packages.

“As two long-standing brands in the St. Louis area, it made sense to partner together with Schlafly Beer. We both focus on a quality product and share in our pride for St. Louis,” said Deanna Depke, marketing manager of Volpi Foods, in an emailed news release.

Depke said they have infused wine in their salami before, but this combination was new.

"We hope that consumers will want to experiment with pairing our beers with Volpi’s selection of cured meats," said Wil Rogers, director of marketing for Schlafly Beer, in the news release. "At an approachable 5 percent ABV, our IPA is one of our most popular styles so the IPA Beer Salame makes for a perfect snack to pair with the beer."

Volpi Foods' products have all-natural ingredients and no synthetic nitrates or nitrites.

It's another collaboration between local food brands. Happy Apples put Red Hot Riplets on their caramel apples. Steve's Hot Dogs offered a "BLT Dog" with bacon from Crown Candy. Lion's Choice also used Crown Candy bacon, pairing it with vanilla frozen custard.