Have brews and a bonfire at home with Schlafly's virtual Full Moon Festival bundle

ST. LOUIS — Beer lovers will be able to bring a popular fall festival to their backyards this year.
Schlafly announced its annual Full Moon Festival has a virtual option. The celebration of all things autumn can be bought in a bundle and enjoyed around the fire pit at home.
Schlafly is selling the Full Moon Festival bundle for $50. It includes:
- All of the fixings for four pulled pork sandwiches
- Large side of coleslaw
- Large side of mac ‘n cheese
- Sampler 12 pack of beer
- Bundle of firewood (4-5 logs)
The bundles are available for preorder on Schlafly’s website through Nov. 1. They’ll be ready for pickup at Schlafly Bottleworks in Manchester from Nov. 5-7.
While Schlafly is mostly celebrating the festival in a virtual format, the Bottleworks location will be open for limited seating the weekend of Nov. 6-8.
Guests will be able to enjoy traditional pork menu items — the brewery usually offers a full pig roast — seasonal stouts and other fall favorites like hard apple cider and the pumpkin ale.
More information about the Full Moon Festival can be found on Schlafly’s website.