Have brews and a bonfire at home with Schlafly's virtual Full Moon Festival bundle

The St. Louis brewery is selling bundles complete with dinner, drinks and firewood

ST. LOUIS — Beer lovers will be able to bring a popular fall festival to their backyards this year.

Schlafly announced its annual Full Moon Festival has a virtual option. The celebration of all things autumn can be bought in a bundle and enjoyed around the fire pit at home.

Schlafly is selling the Full Moon Festival bundle for $50. It includes:

All of the fixings for four pulled pork sandwiches

Large side of coleslaw

Large side of mac ‘n cheese

Sampler 12 pack of beer

Bundle of firewood (4-5 logs)

The bundles are available for preorder on Schlafly’s website through Nov. 1. They’ll be ready for pickup at Schlafly Bottleworks in Manchester from Nov. 5-7.

While Schlafly is mostly celebrating the festival in a virtual format, the Bottleworks location will be open for limited seating the weekend of Nov. 6-8.

Guests will be able to enjoy traditional pork menu items — the brewery usually offers a full pig roast — seasonal stouts and other fall favorites like hard apple cider and the pumpkin ale.