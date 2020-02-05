Want to make beer at home? Schlafly has a kit for that

Beginning Saturday, the St. Louis brewery will start selling an at-home brew kit to make its signature Pale Ale beer

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants, bars and breweries have had to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic. In a lot of cases, they’re giving patrons all the tools they need to have the dine-out experience at home.

Restaurants have been selling meal kits to cook at home.

Bars have been selling cocktails to-go.

And now one St. Louis brewery is tapping into the at-home trend with a kit to brew beer.

Schlafly Beer is launching a Pale Ale Homebrew Kit with all the ingredients to become a brew master in your own home. The package comes with Schlafly’s signature Pale Ale recipe, hops and grain and all the instructions you need to go from kit to pint in just a few hours.

The kit makes five gallons of beer.

The kits go on sale Saturday, May 2. They cost $25 each and can be available for purchase by calling 314-241-2337. Schlafly is offering curbside pickup at the Bottleworks location in Maplewood.

Schlafly developed the kits to help celebrate National Homebrew Day, which is Thursday, May 7.

For those who aren’t as DIY-included, Schlafly is still selling cans, bottles and even kegs of its beers for curbside pickup at all three of its locations. You can place orders online on Schlafly’s website.