Schlafly launching pop-up beer bar at Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer is launching a pop-up beer bar at Tower Grove Park this month.

"Pints in the Park" will take place every Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Roman Pavilion. Guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic beers as well as food trucks from 3-6 p.m. and live music from 1-5 p.m.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Tower Grove Park, and hosting more events on-site is an important initiative for Schlafly, especially since developing our Park Lager beer last year which pays homage to the park’s horticulture team,” said Lo Dugan, community engagement manager.

The outdoor event is free to attend and a portion of the beer proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park.

“We are excited about Schlafly’s continued support of our events and membership program,” said Liz Hickox, director of community programs at Tower Grove.

The tentative schedule for Pints at the Park:

Food trucks

July 17, Tuk Tuk Thai

July 24, Cajun Seduction

July 31, Cajun Seduction

August 7, Ivo’s Cuisine & Sling ‘N Scoops ice cream

August 14, Cajun Seduction & Sling ‘N Scoops ice cream

Live music

July 17, Scandaleros Duo

July 24, Kingdom Brothers Duo

July 31, Devon Cahill

August 7, Scandaleros Duo

August 14, Spanky the Piano Man

August 28, Naked Groove Duo

September 4, Devon Cahill

September 11, Ryan Cheney

September 25, Catching the Westbound

