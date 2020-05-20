Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles to open Friday

Schlafly Tap Room and Bottleworks will also reopen for limited service

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Schlafly Beer announced the opening of Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles.

The brewpub will open on Friday with social distancing measures and strict sanitization guidelines in place, according to a press release.

It will be open for dining, curbside pick-up and carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Schlafly Bankside, which was formally known as Trailhead Brewing Co., is Schlafly’s third brewpub in the area along with Schlafly Tap Room and Schlafly Bottleworks.

With the opening of the St. Charles brewpub comes the reopening of Schlafly Tap Room and Bottleworks for limited service with protocols in place. The safety guidelines include seating at 25% of the available capacity with take-out service and no bar seating. Also, Schlafly will accept credit cards only for the foreseeable future and employees will wear masks and perform other sanitation measures.

When guests order a beer, they will have the option for it to be served in glass, plastic or as packaged beer, according to the release. Food and packaged beer can be purchased online for curbside pick-up from all three brewpubs.

“After months of planning, preparing and pivoting, we’re thrilled to officially open our doors and become a member of the St. Charles community,” said CEO Fran Caradonna. “We have worked to establish new processes and procedures to ensure the safety of our visitors and employees. Whenever our guests feel comfortable, we will be here with the necessary measures in place to provide a safe and welcoming environment.”

The brewery named the new brewpub Schlafly Bankside because it’s steps away from the banks of the Missouri River. The brewery also said the name has roots in England, where Schlafly’s co-founders “fell in love with English-style beers.”

Over the last few months, Schlafly made improvements to the design of the space including fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen equipment and new draft system.

At the brewpub, there will be 16 beers available on draft, including Bankside Lager, which is a specialty brew made just for the St. Charles location.

“Bankside Lager is a beer meant to welcome our new St. Charles neighbors and celebrate the new brewpub. It is an approachable American lager that appeals to all beer drinkers,” said Stephen Hale, founding brewer.

The food menu includes snacks like pretzels with white cheese sauce, soups and salads, sandwiches and entrees. Schlafly said the menu will be limited when they open but will expand to include pastas, pizzas, barbecue and more.

To make a reservation for Schlafly Bankside, call (314)-241-2337x3 or by clicking here. Curbside orders can be placed online here or by calling the same number.