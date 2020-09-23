Schlafly partners with Tower Grove Park to release new beer

Park Lager is available for $7.99 in 4-pack, 16-ounce cans at select locations in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly has released a new beer to benefit and celebrate Tower Grove Park.

Park Lager is an American-style lager, brewed with the park’s horticulture team in mind, according to a press release. The 4-pack of 16-ounce cans will feature four different labels highlighting spaces throughout the park.

Since it is a non-profit organization, Tower Grove Park relies on memberships for support. Schlafly also announced it will be matching all membership dollars now through November.

Back in June, the Schlafly brewing team met with the park’s horticulture and forestry teams to brainstorm the beer.

"The team shared that a lager made sense as that’s what they would want to drink after a day outside. Since Saint Louis is home to the American Lager, we took inspiration from that for the various grains in the beer," said lead brewer Jared Williamson.

Williamson said they added a touch of honey malt for sweetness and character as well as a "nod to the new Tower Grove Park beekeeping and honey program."

"For the hops, we include Chinook to bring a bit of woody/piney notes to reference the park’s trees and Hallertau Blanc hops for an aromatic floral component like the flowers in the park," he added.

Schlafly also pays tribute to the park in the design of the packaging.

Lead designer Sarah Frost said they spent a morning scouting different landmarks that they wanted to focus on. The labels are meant to “transport you to a certain spot in the park.”

“Each label showcases a landmark and its surrounding beauty with plants, trees and greenery. The hope is that customers can enjoy Park Lager near each of the spots depicted on the cans,” Frost explained.

The team at Tower Grove Park said they are excited about the new beer and Schlafly's continued support.

"It’s only the start of an exciting partnership for years to come," said Bill Reininger, executive director for the park.

Park Lager is available for $7.99 in 4-pack, 16-ounce cans at select locations in the St. Louis area. Schlafly also offers curbside pick-up at all three brewpub locations in downtown St. Louis, Maplewood and St. Charles.