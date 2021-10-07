This Schnucks location just got a makeover, with new dining hall and apparel store

The remodel includes a new produce department, more grab 'n go options, and a food hall

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Attention Schnucks customers, one location just got a big upgrade. The store remodel at the Kirkwood location is complete.

The updates include a refresh to the exterior of the building and a new look inside. One of the major themes of the update is "fresh choices," according to a release from Schnucks. There will also be an expanded grab 'n go meal section.

Shoppers can grab a bite to eat at the new food hall. It features several local restaurants including The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen. They each have their own service counter and share a seating area.

There's also a spot to grab some St. Louis-inspired gear. Arch Apparel has its own section in the store offering customers several clothing choices.

“We thank our shoppers for their patience as we worked to bring them an updated store with many new offerings and amenities,” said Store Manager Vicky Reiling in a press release. “Now that the remodel is complete, we’re proud to bring the Kirkwood area and our customers a modern store but with the same focus on great customer service.”

Schnucks is hosting a grand re-opening to celebrate the remodel. It'll be on Sunday, Oct. 10. Customers can participate in free yoga from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., family fun activities like arts and crafts, a bubble bus, and some other surprise visits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., said the release.

Schnucks has been part of the Kirkwood community since 1954, the release states. The Kirkwood location at 10233 Manchester Road opened in 1987 and replaced the original location.