A Shake Shack with a drive-thru could be coming to St. Louis County

A developer is proposing to build a new Shake Shack at 13239 Manchester Road

DES PERES, Mo. — Another Shake Shack could be coming to the St. Louis area.

A developer is proposing to build a new Shake Shack at 13239 Manchester Road just west of Interstate 270 in Des Peres, which is the current location of Chinese restaurant Hunan Star.

Shake Shack currently has two locations in the St. Louis area in the Central West End and Ladue. The burger chain also has plans for a restaurant in Chesterfield. Shake Shack is planning to repurpose a former Steak ‘n Shake location at 17312 Chesterfield Airport Road, according to our partners at the St. Louis Business Journal.

The Des Peres location would be the St. Louis area's first Shake Shack with a drive-thru. The Des Peres planning commission is set to review the developer’s plans on Oct. 13.

The New-York based company was founded in 2004 by St. Louis native Danny Meyer. Shake Shack now has more than 200 locations across the world.