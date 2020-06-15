Shake Shack opens second St. Louis area location

The restaurant chain opened in Ladue on June 15

LADUE, Mo. — Shake Shack opened its second location in the St. Louis area on Monday.

It opened at 11 a.m. at Ladue Crossing in the former spot of Pei Wei at 8885 Ladue Road. You can place an order for pick-up online or through the Shake Shack app.

According to St. Louis Magazine, the 92-seat dining room at the Ladue location will not be open yet, but the patio will be open for ‘picnic dining.’

The restaurant chain was founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyer.

Shake Shack opened its first location in the St. Louis area in December 2017. The grand opening for that location had people wrapped around the building and the inside was packed.

On June 10, Shake Shack posted the following of guidelines to serve its customers safely during the pandemic:

Guests at Shake Shack

• Masks are encouraged for all guests, and will be required whenever legally mandated by the county or state

• Guests are required to practice social distancing and remain 6 feet apart

• Maximum of 6 guests per party

• Guests who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have a fever of 100.4+ are not permitted inside

• No outside food or drink allowed

• Seating has been reduced to meet social distancing guidelines

• Contact-free cashless payment available

• Designating pick-up areas for guests and delivery couriers

Shake Shack employees

• Daily health checks ensure that our team is symptom-free

• Face mask and gloves are required at all times

• Hand washing is required every 30 minutes

More precautions from Shake Shack

• All tables are cleaned and sanitized after use with a sanitizer validated by the EPA

• For to-go and delivery orders, bags are safely sealed

• For dine-in orders, items are placed in closed containers on a tray

• Hand sanitizer available

• We strive to provide a contactless experience whenever possible

