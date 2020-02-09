Shake Shack brings back spicy chicken sandwich

In addition to the sandwich, the restaurant is launching an entire Hot Menu

ST. LOUIS — After being cooped up for two years, Shake Shack is bringing its spicy chicken sandwich back to the menu.

Shake Shack describes its Hot Chick’n sandwich as a “crispy, antibiotic-free chicken sandwich dusted with our own guajillo and cayenne pepper blend that took months to perfect.” It’s topped with cherry pepper slaw and pickles.

You can also customize the level of heat of the sandwich as hot, extra hot or fire.

The Hot Chick’n sandwich isn’t the only thing heating up at Shake Shack this year... the restaurant is launching an entire Hot Menu.

The Hot Menu includes Hot Chick’n Bites – crispy all-white-meat chicken bites dusted with a pepper blend. The chicken bites come in six or 10.

The menu also includes Hot Spicy Cheese Fries – crispy crinkle cuts topped with Shake-made cheese sauce and dusted with pepper blend. Customers can also get spicy fries without cheese.

The new menu items are available to order on Shake Shack's website.