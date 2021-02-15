How to make snow ice cream using ingredients in your kitchen

It's the kind of treat that only comes a few times a year and it's something St. Louisans love to make

ST. LOUIS — Sledding, snowmen, hot cocoa and… snow ice cream?

Yes, that is a real thing.

Snow has returned to our area and with it, the kind of treat that only comes a few times a year: snow ice cream.

It’s a tradition carried on by St. Louisans year after year. If you’re up for giving it a try, it can be made with items you probably already have in your kitchen, along with the snow that’s piling up outside.

In 2018, a 5 On Your Side viewer named Sarah shared her tried and true recipe that she said tastes sweet and fluffy.

Snow ice cream recipe

Snow, at least 4 cups

Sweetened condensed milk or sugar, 1/8 cup

Chocolate syrup to taste

Milk, 1/4 cup (more or less depending on how much snow you use)

Splash of vanilla extract, if desired

Top with sprinkles, chocolate chips, anything goes!

*Pro tip: set your bowl outside before it starts snowing so you have untouched snow already in your bowl (remember this for next time!)

Sarah said she and her son experimented with vanilla and caramel, but chocolate is “hands-down the best!”

She said snow ice cream is better than the store-bought stuff because you can make it as sweet as you like and – of course – because of the sweet memories you make while whipping up the snowy treat.

If you’re whipping up a batch of fresh snow ice, share your pictures with us! Upload your pics to the free 5 On Your Side app. Just tap the “Near Me” button in the lower right hand corner and follow the instructions on that page to share your snow day photos and videos.

PHOTOS: St. Louisans make snow ice cream 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5