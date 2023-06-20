Courtesy Diner up for sale in south St. Louis

The Tower Grove South location is up for sale.

ST. LOUIS — A beloved south St. Louis diner is up for sale.

The Courtesy Diner, located at 3155 S. Kingshighway Blvd., hit the real estate market on Friday.

The restaurant has been closed for an extended period of time before hitting the market.

The asking price for the retail space is listed as $550,000, according to Crexi, a commercial real estate business. The lot size is listed as .33 acres with 25 parking spaces.

The restaurant is best known for its menu item 'The Slinger.'

The Courtesy Diner locations at 1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road remain open.

