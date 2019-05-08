ST. LOUIS – A popular south city pub known for its barbecue abruptly closed its doors over the weekend.

A sign outside Southtown Pub read, ‘Apologies, we’re closed today,’ but it turns out it wasn’t just closed for the day.

‘I didn’t want to believe it but it’s true,’ Maryanne Dersch said on Facebook.

On Aug. 2, BCL Auction shared a video of the pub and said ‘Southtown Pub has permanently closed and our team is there now working hard so you can view the entire catalog online soon! This is a short notice online auction and bidding closes Wednesday, so don’t miss this one!’

According to events on Facebook, there are several events that are supposed to happen at Southtown Pub, including the Hornet’s Rugby bags tournament.

5 On Your Side tried to call Southtown Pub on Monday, but no one answered.

Southtown Pub was established in 1992 by Ed and Ellen Amsler. They maintained the bar for 20 years before passing the torch to Paul and Samantha Perrigue in 2009.

