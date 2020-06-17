Sports & Social opens at Ballpark Village on Wednesday

It was originally scheduled to open at the end of March

ST. LOUIS — A spot is opening in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday.

After its opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports & Social will open at 4 p.m. on June 17.

The new spot at Ballpark Village is described as a powerhouse concept with dining, sports viewing and entertainment.

It was originally scheduled to open at the end of March, right before the Cardinals home opener, which has also been delayed due to the pandemic.

"Say "Hello" to your BRAND NEW go-to for great food, specialty cocktails, indoor/outdoor seating options, sports viewing, gameplay and live music - all just steps from Busch Stadium!" Sports & Social posted on Facebook.

The 9,000 square foot venue will serve up a full dining and beverage menu and offer guests great sports viewing with state-of-the-art technology, a wide variety of interactive social games such as duckpin bowling, ping pong, shuffle puck, darts, skeeball and foosball and live music several nights a week. There will be seating inside and out, including two new indoor bars, as well as an indoor/outdoor bar that flows into an outdoor patio overlooking the plaza.

Its food menu will have a Tex-Mex inspired focus.

Contactless ordering and payment will be provided through OneDine, which offers guests a safe and easy way to order from their own personal mobile device.

Sports & Social is located at 651 Clark Ave.

Sports & Social has several locations in and around professional sports stadium across the country including Atlanta, Detroit and Dallas.