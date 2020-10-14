St. Louis Aquarium hosting event for beer lovers

The event will feature samples from nine different breweries

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is hosting “Under the Deep Brew Sea Octoberfest” next week and tickets are still available.

The after-hours event, presented by Anheuser-Busch, will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The event will feature samples from nine different breweries including Goose Island, Spaten, Breckenridge, Babe Wine, Cutwater Spirits and more.

Tickets are $35 for non-annual passholders and are limited in availability.

Aquarium annual passholders will receive an additional discount, according to a press release. For an extra $10, guests can add a ride on the St. Louis Wheel.

Guests must be 21 or older and masks will be required at the event.

