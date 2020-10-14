x
St. Louis Aquarium hosting event for beer lovers

The event will feature samples from nine different breweries
Credit: Insight PR St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is hosting “Under the Deep Brew Sea Octoberfest” next week and tickets are still available.

The after-hours event, presented by Anheuser-Busch, will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The event will feature samples from nine different breweries including Goose Island, Spaten, Breckenridge, Babe Wine, Cutwater Spirits and more.

Tickets are $35 for non-annual passholders and are limited in availability. 

Aquarium annual passholders will receive an additional discount, according to a press release. For an extra $10, guests can add a ride on the St. Louis Wheel.

Guests must be 21 or older and masks will be required at the event.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The aquarium hosted similar events in February and September of this year.

   

