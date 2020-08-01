ST. LOUIS — Crack open a cold one because St. Louis was ranked as 2019’s second best city for beer drinkers in America, according to financial website SmartAsset.

This list of cities was determined based on five different factors: total number of breweries, breweries per 100,000 residents, average number of beers per brewery, bars per 100,000 residents and average price for a pint of domestic beer.

People in the Lou don’t have to go very far to grab a pint, as St. Louis ranks 17th overall in the number of bars per 100,000 residents, at about 35.

The list also mentions that St. Louis ranks 17th overall in the number of beer varieties per brewery, at 104.

Not only did St. Louis rank 2nd on the overall list, but it ranked in the top 25% for each of the five categories.

Six of the cities that made the top of the list in 2018 made it again in 2019. Those cities were Cincinnati, Ohio; Portland, Oregon; Asheville, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Denver, Colorado and Bend, Oregon.

2019 was a good showing for St. Louis as we didn’t crack the top 10 for the list in 2018.

The Midwest was well represented with four cities in the top 10 for 2019.

Cincinnati, Ohio, ranked No. 1 on the list. It moved up from fourth place last year. Cincinnati edged out St. Louis with eight more total breweries.

‘Relative affordability and variety make the city a savory option for even the choosiest of beer lovers,’ SmartAsset stated in its ranking.

Here is the top 10 best cities for beer drinkers in the U.S, according to SmartAsset:

Cincinnati St. Louis Portland, Oregon Asheville, North Carolina Pittsburgh Denver Bend, Oregon Madison, Wisconsin Missoula, Montana Cleveland

If you'd like to read the full SmartAsset ranking, click here.

