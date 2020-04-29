St. Louis breweries collaborating with distillery on new whiskey to benefit Gateway Resilience Fund

Each bottle of Common Bond will cost $45 and $15 of that will help service industry workers who have missed a month of income

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis area breweries and a new whiskey distillery are teaming up to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve designed a limited-edition Common Bond whiskey that uses beer brewing ingredients to create a single malt whiskey that will be aged for one year in Missouri oak barrels.

Each bottle of Common Bond will cost $45 and $15 of that will be donated directly to the Gateway Resilience Fund, which distributes checks to service industry workers who have missed over a month of regular income due to the pandemic.

“Distilling whiskey teaches patience, but we knew we needed to move with speed on this project,” said Nick Colombo, one of the Founding Members of Switchgrass Spirits.

According to a press release, customers can safely and easily purchase a bottle of Common Bond Single Malt from their favorite local breweries online starting Friday, May 1. Customers will receive a commemorative “Common Bond” certificate from Switchgrass Spirits in the mail reminiscent of a World War II war bond. And in one year, customers can redeem their certificate for a special edition bottle of hand-crafted Missouri made whiskey just in time for Father’s Day 2021.

The fundraiser was started by Switchgrass Spirits, a newer distillery in north St. Louis, in collaboration with Urban Chestnut, Civil Life, Earthbound, Heavy Riff, Center Ice, Wellspent Brewing Co., Ferguson Brewing, and Perennial Artisan Ales.

“You don’t have to be a millionaire to make a difference,” Sarah Miller from Switchgrass explains, “we know it is easy to feel overwhelmed and powerless during this time. We created Common Bond as a way for Saint Louis residents to feel good and get involved indirectly helping their own community with a hopeful eye towards the future.”